Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,010. The company has a market capitalization of $876.54 million, a PE ratio of 545.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $67.88.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

