Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$0.80 at Canaccord Genuity

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.70.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,093,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,613.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

