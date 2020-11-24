Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.53.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.97 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,180 shares in the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.