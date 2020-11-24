Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of GLUU stock remained flat at $$9.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,801. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

