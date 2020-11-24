Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of CECO Environmental worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 406.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 108,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 5,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,814. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

