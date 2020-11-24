Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.74. 17,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

