Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after buying an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after buying an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

LOW stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.82. 118,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,835. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

