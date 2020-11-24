Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

