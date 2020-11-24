Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EVK opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.65. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit