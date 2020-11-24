Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
EVK opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.65. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile
