Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Shares of XAN stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 347.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exantas Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exantas Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Exantas Capital during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.