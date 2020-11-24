Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of XAN stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 347.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exantas Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exantas Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Exantas Capital during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit