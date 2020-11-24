Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bollard Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $52,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $13,494,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 348,154 shares of company stock valued at $96,100,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $6.02 on Tuesday, reaching $274.45. The company had a trading volume of 815,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,183,674. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

