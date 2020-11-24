Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 932,166 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Facebook worth $733,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 49.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 133,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 67,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 211,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 40.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,183,674. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.77. The firm has a market cap of $764.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,154 shares of company stock valued at $96,100,591 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

