Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook stock opened at $268.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,154 shares of company stock valued at $96,100,591. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

