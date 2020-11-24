Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook stock opened at $268.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,154 shares of company stock valued at $96,100,591. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Analyst Recommendations for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit