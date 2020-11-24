Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,586 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $165,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7,578.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Zai Lab stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,059. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $105.38.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

