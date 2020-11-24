Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $125,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $9.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $450.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,990 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,634 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.