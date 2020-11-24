Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 15,554 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $126,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 124.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 57,603 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 104,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.68. 53,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.