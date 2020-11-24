Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 223,667 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 4.36% of Mercury Systems worth $189,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 170,213 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $89,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,046,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $663,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,936. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

