Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,998,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,677,335 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.17% of PPL worth $244,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 158,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,545. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.