Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Galapagos worth $201,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.79. Galapagos NV has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $274.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

