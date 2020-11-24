Federated Hermes Inc. Has $147.99 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786,646 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $147,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after purchasing an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Splunk by 32,404.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Splunk by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 646,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Splunk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,142. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.32 and its 200 day moving average is $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,057 shares of company stock worth $19,136,139 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

