Federated Hermes Inc. Has $151.95 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $151,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day moving average of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

