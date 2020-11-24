Federated Hermes Inc. Has $162.18 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,308,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $162,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Credicorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Credicorp by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,152,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Credicorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.47. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have commented on BAP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

