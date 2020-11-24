Federated Hermes Inc. Has $178.44 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241,468 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $178,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,006 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $64,269,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,777,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,312,000 after buying an additional 405,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,236,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,176,000 after buying an additional 404,122 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

