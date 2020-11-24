Federated Hermes Inc. Has $180.65 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Zoetis worth $180,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,614 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.19. 55,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,652. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

