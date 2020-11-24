Federated Hermes Inc. Has $236.23 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $236,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.80. 80,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

