Federated Hermes Inc. Has $236 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.60% of DexCom worth $235,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $1,824,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,826,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.44. 10,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,111. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

