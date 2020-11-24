Federated Hermes Inc. Has $440.83 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,388 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.68% of Duke Energy worth $440,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $95.92. 95,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,323. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

