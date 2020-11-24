Federated Hermes Inc. Has $564.33 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,525,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,187 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.3% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Philip Morris International worth $564,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. 65,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,432. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

