Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,311 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.39% of Roper Technologies worth $160,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

ROP traded up $6.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.68. 8,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

