Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $123,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Shares of ARGX traded down $9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.05. 5,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.04. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $284.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

