Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $198,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,636,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 994.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 66,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

