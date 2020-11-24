Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of GDS worth $145,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at about $87,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 825,460 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of GDS by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 775,707 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of GDS by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.87. 24,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,358. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.97 and a beta of 1.29. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

