Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,477,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,324 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $343,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.74. 129,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.