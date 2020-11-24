Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 44,598 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $148,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,495,000 after acquiring an additional 454,490 shares during the period.

Shares of TNDM traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.85. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 9,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $1,084,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 7,522 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $857,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,371 shares of company stock worth $17,506,093. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

