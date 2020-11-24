Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of T-Mobile US worth $153,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,900,000 after buying an additional 117,208 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,398. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $132.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

