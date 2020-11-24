Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.69% of CoStar Group worth $231,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CoStar Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in CoStar Group by 11,650.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.31.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $12.37 on Tuesday, reaching $875.42. 3,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $868.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $780.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

