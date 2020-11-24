Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,335 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of The Southern worth $352,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 81.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,623,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,126,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. 82,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,739. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

