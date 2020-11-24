Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,966,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500,519 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of United Parcel Service worth $327,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.46. 127,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,761. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.