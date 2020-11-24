Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,233,701 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,233,701 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of KeyCorp worth $151,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 323,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

