Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 128,172 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,164,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,172 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $314,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.66. 1,661,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,856,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

