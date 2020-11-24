Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 147,657 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,657 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.33% of BCE worth $124,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,951. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

