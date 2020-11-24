Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 69,001 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,001 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.30% of Chevron worth $398,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.61. 622,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,288,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.