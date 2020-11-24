Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,278,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221,656 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Regions Financial worth $130,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 490,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,104,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

