Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of Workday worth $140,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after acquiring an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Workday by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after buying an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,213,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,421,000 after buying an additional 88,470 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 34.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,136,000 after buying an additional 196,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,402. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -111.20 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.