Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%.

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 143,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $235.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.10.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

