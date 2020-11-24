Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nov 24th, 2020

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,427. The stock has a market cap of $235.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

