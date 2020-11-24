FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

FEYE stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.19.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Equities analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FireEye by 186,954.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 315,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FireEye by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,095 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 3.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after purchasing an additional 187,886 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 232,220 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

