FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.
FEYE stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FireEye by 186,954.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 315,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FireEye by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,095 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 3.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after purchasing an additional 187,886 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 232,220 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FireEye
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.
Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.