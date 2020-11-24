First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.56% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.29.

Shares of FM traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.72. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$18.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

