Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,480,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,532,923 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.05% of Fiserv worth $2,110,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 225.8% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

