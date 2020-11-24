Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) Insider Christopher (Chris) David Scott Sells 30,000 Shares

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) insider Christopher (Chris) David Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54), for a total transaction of £219,000 ($286,124.90).
Shares of LON:G4M traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 730 ($9.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,399. Gear4music has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 675.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 496.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78.
