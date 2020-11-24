Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) Insider Christopher (Chris) David Scott Sells 30,000 Shares

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) insider Christopher (Chris) David Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54), for a total transaction of £219,000 ($286,124.90).

Shares of LON:G4M traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 730 ($9.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,399. Gear4music has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 675.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 496.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

